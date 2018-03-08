The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jack Robinson has revealed that he's yet to receive a formal contract offer from QPR , but insists he's keen to extend his stay at the club.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer meaning he's free to discuss terms with other clubs, and the defender says he's hoping that an offer is on it's way.

Asked whether he's had a formal contract offer from the Hoops, Robinson said: "Nothing yet, I’ve not been offered anything concrete.

"I’m just waiting to see what happens.

"I know the summer is coming and I’m up in the summer, but we’ll see. If I’m still playing then who knows.

"I hope they do offer me one, but not at the moment."

Robinson revealed in January that he'd had enquiries from other clubs regarding his future , but the former Liverpool man says that he's keen to extend his stay in west London.

Asked if staying at QPR is his preference, Robinson said: "Of course.

"I’m here now and I’m a QPR player. I can only go on what they say and there’s nothing there at the minute so I can’t say where my future’s going to be but at the minute it’s QPR and we’ll see in the summer."

