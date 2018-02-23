The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jack Robinson is a doubt for QPR's game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The defender injured his toe in last weekend's victory over Bolton Wanderers and was deemed unfit for the midweek trip to Sheffield United.

Young forward Paul Smyth is pushing for a start and could get his wish after Ian Holloway hinted at his inclusion at Loftus Road.

Speaking to the club's website, Holloway said: “Young Smyth is shouting at me ‘pick me gaffer’ with his performances.

“I’ve never worked with a hungrier youngster – wow, what a breath of fresh air.

“He’s what we want up there, running in behind off big Smithy. He’s very intelligent with his movement and the way he reads the game.

“He’s screaming at me and he’ll get his chance soon enough!”

Meanwhile, Ryan Manning could return from suspension but the Hoops are set to be without Idrissa Sylla (calf), Grant Hall (knee), Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle).

