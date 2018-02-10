Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jack Robinson says he's expecting an exciting contest as QPR prepare for a tough trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves are runaway leaders in the Championship meaning they're clear favourites for the contest, but the 24-year-old is adamant that his team can compete.

Speaking to GetWestLondon about the challenge ahead, Robinson said: “We’re expecting a good performance all-round.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

"It’s definitely going to be a tough game but if we get out tactics right on the day we can frustrate them and hopefully get a result.

"That’s what we’re looking for, we’re looking for three points at the end of the day because it’ll be a massive three points if we get them but if we take our form and how we played against them last time into it then we can definitely do it."

QPR will be buoyed by their victory over the league leaders at Loftus Road in October, and Robinson says that the result goes to show that they can compete with the big boys.

“It just proves to be people that we’ve been there and done it. At the time Wolves were flying as well so we can take confidence in thinking ‘we’ve beaten them before, we know how to do it’.

Sky Sports' pundit David Prutton predicts comfortable Wolves victory over QPR

"If our 11 players play like they can do and play to the best of their ability then I don’t see why we can’t get a result.

"But no doubt it’ll be a tough game; they’ve got some top players there so I’m sure it’ll be exciting for the fans."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .