Jack Robinson has hailed QPR's performance against Derby County, saying they tried to 'play football'.

The Hoops dominated play from beginning to end, clocking up 59% possession against the Rams who usually like to dictate play themselves.

Speaking after the game, Robinson said a point was the least they deserved.

He said: "I think we played well, we actually tried to play football.

"We tried to pass out from the back, we tried to move the ball from back to front quickly and I think we did well for most of the game.

"It’s just about taking our chances. Obviously we conceded the goal just before half time which deflated us a little bit, but we came out firing in the second half and we finally gor the goal.

"We definitely deserved a point after the way that we played. We were hoping to nick another at the end because we’ve done that a couple of times this season, but we’re happy with a point.

One change which certainly paid off was a switch from the usual 3-5-2 formation to a 4-4-2 system, and Robinson said it was a set-up that he'd like to see more of.

He said: "It was comfortable. We’ve worked on it it training and on the first day we tried it we knew we suited it, so it’s just about playing it regularly now and doing it week-in week-out.

"I know we’ve played 3-5-2 this season but I think it gives us a more solid foundation with four at the back and then four in midfield.

"To be honest I feel more solid because when I’m left of the three you’ve got more of the channel to work with, but as a back four I’ve got Bids (Jake Bidwell) on the left of me and Chief (Nedum Onuoha) on the right so I feel more comfortable there."

