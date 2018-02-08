Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR's Jack Robinson has confirmed that talks are underway about extending his contract at Loftus Road.

The defender's contract is due to expire in the summer, and the 24-year-old says that while he wants his future to be sorted, his focus is on playing well for the Hoops.

Speaking to GetWestLondon, he said: "There’s been talks but there’s nothing concrete at the minute.

"It’s a bit up in the air but I’ve just got to keep playing well. If I keep playing well then hopefully that’ll come.

"There’s still three months of the season to go and then you’ve got the whole summer so who knows but there has been little talks here and there.

"I’m not looking that far forward just yet, I’m just trying to improve week-in week-out and with my performances that come then the contract will come with it."

Robinson is in the unusual situation of being able to discuss terms with other clubs due to him being in the final six months of his deal, and admits that there has been contact from other clubs.

Asked if he's had approaches from elsewhere, Robinson said: "Yeah, I think it’s because I’m in the last six months of my deal, I’m 24 and I’m playing every week.

"There has been people asking about my situation and what’s my future but it’s not something I can comment on.

"I’m at QPR, there’s nothing I can do now until the end of the season so I’m not focusing on anything like that, that’s where the agents take over.

"My focus is purely on playing well and getting the results at QPR."

He added: “It’s a weird position because I’m playing every week, which is the nice thing. It’s not like I’m going into six months left on my contract and not playing. I’m still getting my name out there and still showing QPR what I can do.

"qIt’s a nice position but it’s not one you want to be in with six months left. You want to have your long-term future sorted for the next three or four years, who knows."

