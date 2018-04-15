Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jack Robinson believes QPR buckled under the pressure in their 2-1 loss to Preston, and bemoaned a lack of creativity in the tie.

The home side only had three strikes on target the entire game, with only five in total, after Ian Holloway chose not to play either Josh Scowen or Luke Freeman, who is one of the Championship's most creative players this season.

An early Matt Smith goal had given Rangers the lead, but they were pegged back by a Callum Robinson brace that saw play-off chasing Preston take all three points.

It wasn't a game that will live long in the memory for either side, but Robsinon believes that people shouldn't concentrate on the result too much when you take into account QPR's recent form.

He said: "I think first half it was a poor game for the fans to watch but it was of those home Championship games you have to graft out.

"It was back and to and the gaffer has seen that and tried to change the shape in the second half, it left us open and played into their hands really and I think they counter attack quite a lot and got more chances than we wanted them to have.

"I think we buckled under the pressure second half and conceded the second goal, we couldn't get back into the game.

"If you aren't creating chances you have no chance of winning games, you do get games like that in the Championship, that's what it is, it's a hard league, some of the games are tough where teams nullify you and there's nothing you can do about it.

"It's one of those days, if you look at our recent form it hasn't been too bad so I wouldn't concentrate so much on this game."

