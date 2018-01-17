The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chris Mepham's willingness to learn has impressed experienced Brentford team-mate Andreas Bjelland.

The 20-year-old's partnership with the Danish international is now considered, amongst many supporters, as the Bees' best pairing.

And Bjelland, who has been alongside him for the past few games, has been more than impressed by what he has seen.

The Dane said: “He's someone willing to learn and he's getting better in every game. We're getting to know each other better. I've got to take my hat off to him.

“He's doing really well for a young lad. He learns every game and he asks questions about things such as taking on a big striker.

“He's a good guy that wants to learn and he's doing well.”

While Bjelland doesn't think Mepham's performance level is a surprise from what he's seen in training, he's delighted to see the Wales U21 international answer the question about whether he can take his performances in training to the Griffin Park pitch.

“It's good to see (a young player come in), especially for the club,” he added.

“We knew that he could do it in training. He's shown that he can do that with his calmness on the ball.

“He hasn't surprised everyone but he has a bit as training and games is different.”

