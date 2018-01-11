Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith believes that nothing much will happen in the January transfer window until the final week of it.

Brentford have not made any fresh signings this month, while Emiliano Marcondes linked up with the squad after signing a pre-contract in the summer.

And not much has been said when it comes to players coming in or leaving, although that hasn't stopped Ryan Woods being linked with a move to Birmingham.

Smith said: “It's very quiet at the moment and my experience of the January market is not an awful lot happens until the last week which is getting closer. I've not had Phil or Rasmus ringing me as much.”

Brentford are understood to be happy with their squad, although they would make a move if it was right for the club.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

And Smith is hopeful that the Bees can go through the window without seeing a departure as the west Londoners look to return to winning ways.

He added: “We want to follow up from the festive period with three wins out of four. The Wolves game was a setback but you're always going to get setbacks when you play teams like that and they're bidding £30m for AC Milan players.

“They are one of the best teams I've seen in this league. We were disappointed with the way we performed. It's back to Championship football and making sure we get the right performance.”

Smith also had no update on the subject of the futures of Danish duo Andreas Bjelland and Lasse Vibe.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .