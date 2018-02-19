Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers man Joel Lynch is one of several first team members who have been doing extra fitness sessions this season to lose extra weight, writes Mark Ritson.

An imposing figure with a muscular frame in particular last season, Lynch feels fitter than ever and believes the hard work off the pitch will benefit himself for years to come.

Footballers normally arrive for training between 9am and 10am, train until 1pm and then have lunch before going home to do whatever in their free time.

But not for Lynch and some of his team-mates, who have been getting up even earlier to follow a strict regime.

"I have lost quite a bit of weight, I don't know exactly how much but it was more about getting leaner and doing more gym work," he said.

"It has paid off, really. It has helped me getting lean and to get forward a lot more and up and down the pitch.

(Image: PA)

"It's a big transition at the club we're really working hard, as a squad, on our weight and condition.

"We have a lot of early morning sessions, a lot of at 8am. A group of people come in.

"We're always in the gym anyway most days, but it's just a few that have been singled out to get lighter and leaner, working on more injury prevention."

It seems the players may have been unaware of their exact weight and body fat levels last year, even though it would have been good enough to compete in professional football.

But a select few were pinpointed to up their fitness levels a further notch, and it was put forward to them to improve on.

And Lynch admits it was a personal choice to take up the advice and kick on for the benefit of their careers and season.

"I wouldn't say we were pressured to do it but the club came up with the idea behind the scenes," he said.

"I think we're a fit squad anyway but in order to play games against top quality teams, it just gives us that extra fitness and it's showing at the minute.

"I would do a conditioning session in the gym for an hour, and it's sort of different every day. It's extra on top of what we have been doing.

"It helps us do more yards on the pitch, close teams down quicker and push up. It's those tiny bits which help to improve us.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

"It's been all season since the start, and it's harder then. I was really tired coming home and going to sleep in the afternoon.

"That took a while to get used to but it's paying off and I definitely want to keep doing it.

"I think the older I get, it will help me out doing the extra and staying as possibly fit as I can."