Dean Smith paid tribute to Brentford's Community Sports Trust for the work they do in the west London area.

The trust's journalism project in partnership with the Fearless Foundation was nominated for the community project of the year at the London Football Awards and came as a runner up to QPR's #Game4Grenfell.

This year, the project gets year six students writing a match report from Brentford's 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday and over 700 students took part in 2017. It's designed to encourage children with their writing and adding flair to their work.

For the Bees head coach, he believes the club have one of the best community schemes out there as he paid tribute to the work Lee Doyle and his team put into their jobs.

He said: “I think it's a big part of what we are and who we are. The academy closing down means our ties with the community are now through the trust.

“For me, it's one of the best that's out there and touching parts you wouldn't normally get to.”

