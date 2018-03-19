The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alan Judge has been confirmed in Martin O'Neill's 25-man squad for the Republic of Ireland's friendly against Turkey.

The Brentford midfielder could make his second appearance for the Boys in Green on Friday after making his debut two years ago against Switzerland.

Judge would have had more caps for his country had he not suffered a horrific broken leg at Ipswich in April 2016, which ended his hopes of going to the European Championships.

There was disappointing news for John Egan, though, after he was released from the provisional squad.

The Brentford skipper made his international debut this time last year and won his second cap against Mexico in New Jersey.

The defender has been an ever present in the Brentford side since returning from a concussion injury early this year.

