Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andreas Bjelland believes that it will be an emotional moment when Alan Judge steps onto the Griffin Park pitch again.

Brentford hosted a homecoming for Jota in the FA Cup third round last year and this year is poised to have a similar moment with the Irishman set to return from a broken leg.

Dean Smith has confirmed that Judge will be among the substitutes and the intention is to bring him on and Bjelland is looking forward to seeing it.

Bjelland said: “The first time Alan gets back on the pitch is going to be a very emotional moment – and not only for him and his family, but everyone who knows him.

“He has been out for a very long time with a horrible injury, he was a very big figure at the club when it happened.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“Everyone has been just hoping he would get back. Obviously we have seen him in training showing off his old skills and what he is capable of.

“And there will be a lot of people out there hoping he gets his chance soon, maybe for the FA Cup game but that is down to the manager.

“It has been very tough in the Championship recently, a lot of difficult games and sometimes that is the chance to rest players and bring others in. But our squad is not that big at the moment.

“There is no doubt he would get an amazing reception at Griffin Park, he was a massive influence on that Brentford team and was perhaps poised for a big move and international career.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .