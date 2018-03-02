Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Seaman admitted that seeing the stand packed with Grenfell survivors was something that will stay with him forever.

The former QPR man and Arsenal legend was involved in Rangers' #Game4Grenfell, which claimed the Community Project of the Year at the London Football Awards.

Seaman, who presented the award to the club, admitted it was a great day to be involved in and a fantastic event.

He said: “The game was brilliant. It was great to be involved and the best things for me was the fact that there were firemen involved at the scene.

“There were guys that came out of the tower were in our team. To see them and what it meant to them but when we came out of the tunnel and looking over to the whole stand.

“It was a special atmosphere. It was a fantastic event and great to be involved in.”

Seaman, who spent four years at QPR before moving to Arsenal, still has fond memories of his time at Loftus Road.

He added: “They're doing okay (at the moment). They would like to be doing better but my time at QPR was fantastic.

“My first season was on the plastic pitch which wasn't the best but at the end of it was good times.”

Reintroducing artificial pitches is something that has been on the EFL's agenda but Seaman appeared against it as it gives a sizeable advantage to the home team.

He explained: “They're different now as the one I was on was like playing on concrete. The 3G and 4G are better but they're still plastic pitches and they're a big advantage for the home team.”

Seaman was speaking at the London Football Awards on March 1, in aid of national charity, Willow.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .