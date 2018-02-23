The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham have received a boost ahead of their Sky Sports game with Wolves tomorrow night.

The Whites host the runaway Championship leaders at Craven Cottage, hoping to make it 12 games unbeaten.

Tests do not come much harder than Wolves, who have lost just four games all season, winning 22 of their 33 so far to lead second-placed Cardiff City by nine points.

However, Fulham have been given an injury boost ahead of the televised clash, with the news that Southampton loanee Matt Targett will be available.

The full-back limped off against Bristol City on Wednesday night, but there is no lasting damage.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic said: "I don’t have any problem with him [Targett]. The squad is complete, we have some small situations with different players, but we believe they will be all right for tomorrow."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .