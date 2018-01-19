Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted that he expects to be able to call upon captain Tom Cairney at some point during tomorrow's game with Burton Albion.

The Fulham skipper has missed the last two games - the FA Cup defeat to Southampton and the last-gasp league win over Middlesbrough - with a knee injury.

But the 26-year-old, who this week was the subject of speculation linking him with a move to West Bromwich Albion, should feature at home to Burton Albion tomorrow.

Although there was a slight hint from the boss that Cairney may start the game on the substitutes' bench.

Jokanovic said: "Tom Cairney has had some up and down situations, behind him is a successful week and we are going to assess him to see if he's available to help us in the game we're going to play tomorrow afternoon.

"This player has had some problems, but we're satisfied enough with this last four days to build up the team for this game. We'll try to take the best decision for the team.

"It's not important who's going to start the game, it's important who's going to finish the game, we expect we can use him tomorrow, but we'll see."

There was not such good news on Floyd Ayite, who remains sidelined.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .