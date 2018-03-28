Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colombia gave Fulham's Craven Cottage a taste of the South American carnival atmosphere as tens of thousands of their fans descended on SW6 last night for their game with Australia.

But for some, the chance to get close to their heroes at the Cottage was too much as some fans descended on the famous turf to meet the likes of James Rodriguez after the 0-0 draw.

Both of these sides will be heading to Russia for the World Cup in June, with Australia in Group C alongside Denmark, France and Peru, while Colombia are in Group H and will face Japan, Poland and Senegal.

If the atmosphere at Craven Cottage is anything to go by, the likes of Moscow and Kazan won't know what's hit them when the Colombian contingent arrive for their group games judging by the atmosphere they created at the Cottage.

Despite the 0-0 scoreline, both sides put in a decent showing in the warm-up game and will have their confidence boosted ahead of the next squad meeting in the run-up to the World Cup.

(Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

(Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

(Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

(Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.