Fulham Chairman Shahid Khan has revealed that he has no doubt in his mind that Ryan Sessegnon is an England internation, and is backing him for a World Cup call-up.

The 17-year-old wonderkid was called up to the U21 side for their games with Romania and Ukraine, with Sessegnon not featuring in their 2-1 win over Romania at Wolves on Saturday.

He looks set to be in line for a debut at Bramall Lane, and while Aidy Boothroyd thinks that Sessegnon is in the right place for both club and country, Fulham's owner, Mr Khan, thinks there's no doubt that the youngster should be in Gareth Southgate's senior squad for the World Cup.

Speaking in Fulham's programme notes, he said: "I've been encouraged in recent weeks to hear respected voices in football say what I've been thinking about Ryan, whose promise of a brilliant future should not belie the fact that his class today is worthy of the game's greatest stages.

"It's no secret there's interest in Ryan from some of the most celebrated clubs in the world, and that doesn't occur by hype or accident.

"In Ryan, they see the excellence that we know, and the quality that we have.

"If not for our commitment to keeping Ryan despite intense interest shown in him during the past two transfer windows, he would be featuring in top-flight football today.

"And, as we've all seen over the past two seasons, Ryan is more than capable of competing against various international talents that we encounter in the Championship.

"In my eyes, Ryan is an England international.

"Please know, I understand that assembling the right players for a World Cup requires a deft hand, and the scrutiny on national team selection in England is at a level unlike anywhere in the world.

"Of course, I'll respect the decisions of Gareth Southgate and wish England all the best in Rusisia.

"I'm all in on the Three Lions and, in the case of supporting Ryan for selection, I'm doing it just as much as a fan of the game and a young dynamic talent as I am as Chairman of Fulham.

"I simply do feel Ryan has earned the opportunity to be considered for the squad, and if he makes it, I think it will be a wonderful milestone and moment for international football in England and make for a fun and thrilling World Cup."

