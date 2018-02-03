Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway says that his team must fight if they're to find their way through a difficult period.

The Hoops have lost their last two games against Bristol City and Middlesbrough, and says he's hoping to see some character from his players against Barnsley this afternoon.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

Speaking to QPR's official website, he said: “We’ve beaten teams that people didn’t think we could, like the top sides at home. But we’ve found it really hard to get the consistency that makes you a good team in this division.

“It was particularly unacceptable against 10 men last weekend. I can’t say that it was for a lack of effort, but I was bitterly disappointed and we have to bounce back against Barnsley on Saturday.

“We were on a pretty good run before the last two defeats,” he said, “so we’ve got to fight through this difficult period. It’s about character.

“We can do it – we can come through this. We went one down against Cardiff on New Year’s Day and it didn’t even dent us. So that’s the spirit I’m looking for.

“We need to dig in and go back to what made us a good team previously.”

