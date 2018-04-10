Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway hailed his side's 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday tonight in tribute to Ray Wilkins, who passed away last week.

Wilkins' family were at Loftus Road this evening to witness a buoyant Hoops outfit, who raced into a 3-0 lead after just 15 minutes.

Holloway spoke to the press post-match pitchside and gave an emotional reaction, revelling in the win and dedicating it to Wilkins.

"I am a very emotional man and Ray's passing rocked football, the whole world of football - 61 years old is nothing," said the Rangers manager.

"It brings back all sorts of memories and I am really proud of his family being able to go out there tonight, and I am bursting with the way my lads went about their work.

(Image: Salah Malkawi/ Getty Images)

"I wanted to freshen it up. We had three games in eight days and I almost picked the same team.

"I have some wonderful kids here who want to show our fans what they can.

"Maybe I'll have to put three of them in and three of the others out, the another three in, because if I played six, seven or eight of them we might be in trouble.

"If it goes wrong then they haven't got the experiece to draw on at this level, but skill wise and the application tonight, also Idrissa Sylla showed what he's about.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

"It was very, very fitting that we forced Sheffield Wednesday into loads of mistakes and we took our opportunities. Every player was at it.

"We showed out inexperience at times because we don't always kill things off, but that will come.

"When you look at what happened last weekend, what can I say? I thought it was a very fitting evening to show Ray and his family how we feel about him, show the world of football how we feel about him.

"We feel he was ours, and the beautiful thing about it is that loads of people thought he was theirs. That's how special he is.

(Image: Photo by Salah Malkawi/ Getty Images)

"I swear to you, what he did for us in that dressing room I will never, ever forget.

"There are some people who can make you believe because they're so immense, you don't even realise it, and he was one of them.

"There is a picture of him on front of the programme, that cheeky, cheeky grin. He was such fun, even when it was going wrong.

"We were clinical tonight and Jake Bidwell's finish was as good as anything. I know Ray would have been smiling up there - maybe he wouldn't have been when it was 4-2 but that's us and we always make it hard work.

"I am so proud of our football club tonight and very pleased that win equals what we got last year with 53 points.

"We have 12 points left and I want to smash things through. I want to wish Ray's family all the very, very best.

"I was absolutely honoured to have known him, let alone playing with him and for him."

