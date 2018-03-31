Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway would not have been happy with Jake Bidwell taking QPR's penalty against Reading, even if he scored.

The Rangers full back saw his last minute spot kick saved by Vito Mannone as the R's unbeaten March was ended by Paul Clement's Royals.

And Holloway was fuming that one of his forward players didn't show more desire to take the penalty, especially as his side had Reading on the back foot.

He said: "At Aston Villa we probably didn't play as well as that but we scored two from our first three attacks, and the chances that fell to us were straight after they (Reading) scored, we could have scored straight after that, and before you know it they've got a bit of buoyancy going on but they're hanging on for grim death at the end

"To top it off, we miss a penalty. I've had some words to say about that because I've got a defender who's shouting about taking a penalty more than the forwards on the pitch.

“I pay them to score goals, I pay defenders to defend so I'd like it the other way around really."

It's not the first time Bidwell has taken a penalty during Holloway's time at QPR, scoring against Blackburn in last season's FA Cup, and the manager wasn't happy on that occasion either.

"He's a fantastic young fella," the Rangers boss said at the time.

"He wanted to take the penalty, because I've lost my set piece takers. You need an expert, and (Tjaronn) Chery was an expert until his head got turned.

"I need someone further up the pitch to do it as I want to keep him in a proper area rather than running to take a corner. I wanted Yeni (Ngbakoto) to take the penalty as he hadn't scored. It'd have done him better than Bidwell."

