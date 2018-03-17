Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway had some choice words for the Fulham fans who he said were 'gloating' during the clash at Craven Cottage.

The hosts held a 2-0 lead in the first half, before a spectacular comeback from QPR secured a 2-2 draw for Ian Holloway's men.

(Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

But speaking after the game, Ollie was quick to criticise the home fans for being too confident too early.

Speaking about the performance, he said: "It's a lot better than losing to Nottingham Forest.

"I believe in my team, I believe in what I'm doing and we've got to get to a place where we can be consistent.

"Do I expect young lads to be consistent yet, not really, but I'm going to teach them and I'm very pleased with the character than my whole club is showing; my supporters who walked here today; I just don't like football sometimes because people start gloating.

"You start gloating and you look the idiot, you know what I mean?

"When it was 2-0 people were singing and shouting, and what is it all about? The game is much bigger than you, it is. You can pay and do what you like, but I tell you what, go and gloat at home on your own now because you nearly lost that game."

