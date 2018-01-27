Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway says he has to 'take a good look at himself' after QPR were well-beaten by Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The Hoops were second best for the majority despite having a player more than the Robins for the majority, and Holloway says it's been one of his darkest days in football.

Speaking after the game, he said: "It’s probably my most disappointing result and performance ever. What I’m seeing, with how well we did a couple of weeks ago and what I see in training.

“They had a game on Tuesday and ran their legs off and we were working in the week to have people in the right positions, and today we didn’t get in those positions so they could close us and press us.

“That’s probably the first time that’s happened since I’ve been here.

“That’s two weeks in a row now that from a set-piece we’ve crumbled a bit, mentally. I’ve got to have a good look at myself because I’ve been trying some different combinations up front and normally Matt Smith heads them out, and I haven’t picked him in the last two games.

“For me, that didn’t look like my team, and I’ve told them that.”

