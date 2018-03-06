Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway says he's delighted with his side's performancein the 1-1 draw with Derby County, but admits their defending for the Rams first goal was 'disgusting'.

The Hoops had dominated from through the first half before Kasey Palmer eased past four defenders before playing in Andreas Weimann to give the visitors the lead.

While the Hoops played their way back into the game, Holloway said his side need to be smarter.

Speaking after the game, he said: "I thought we went a goal down against the run of play.

"The biggest difference is that one of our players would have gone past one man, and rhen the second one but he was brought down, and that’s part of the game.

"We didn’t do that, and they scored totally and utterly against the run of play, so I’m disgusted with the goal because you have to have a bit of nous about you.

"But I was delighted with everything else; We kept going.

"We’ve got the get the balance of when we hit Smithy (Matt Smith) and when we move it.

We made a tweak at half time to give us the ball a bit more, and we were brave and wanted to pass it and it’s about getting the balance right."

