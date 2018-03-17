Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway says that he thought QPR should have taken three points after a thrilling encounter at Craven Cottage.

The Hoops played out a 2-2 draw with promotion-contenders Fulham, and after coming back from two goals down, Holloway says his side deserved more.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Speaking after the game, he said: "I'd rather start a bit better; get a bit closer to people and get a bit tighter to people, but to be fair to them they're in good form, historic form so well done.

"I thought what their chairman said in the programme was excellent but as the game went I'm disappointed that we didn't come away with all three points. I'm delighted with our character but we've got to get tighter to people, closer to people and not give them so much respect.

player ratings

"We did it against Wolves and that cost us, and I was fearing that it was going to cost us today.

"We need to be a bit more clinical with our breakaway chances when we get them because we should have won that game in the end."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.