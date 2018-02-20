Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has spoken of his pride at how the club are operating, saying QPR are now being run 'the right way'.

The Hoops have seen a dramatic shift in how the club approach matters both on and off the field, with the development of young talent becoming key for the future of the club, and speaking to the club's website, Holloway says it's an exciting time to be at the helm.

He said: "I feel happier than any time I’ve been here.

“The reason I say that is because of the way we’re sticking to the game plan that we’re working on day after day on the training ground.

“The professionalism we’re showing and the way the older lads are being with the young lads in this very young group is special.

“The group is developing and we’re doing it the right way.

“Name me another club that has as many young players around the first team as we’ve got? I doubt you’ll be able to.

“This is the way I want it and this is the direction in which the club is taking things.

“Of course there are risks, but in the long term, it’s the right way to run the football club.

“When I look back at my bench and see the young lads ready to come on, it fills me with excitement and pride.”

