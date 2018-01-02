Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ebere Eze has returned to Queens Park Rangers after his loan deal expired.

The young forward, who has spent the first half of the season with League Two side Wycombe Wanderers, where he made quite an impression.

The 19-year-old scored five goals in 22 appearances for Gareth Ainsworth’s side, convincing the QPR hierachy that he may have a part to play for the Hoops in the second half of the season.

Ian Holloway’s side have struggled in the attacking third so far this term, with Matt Smith scoring five, and Jamie Mackie, Idrissa Sylla and Conor Washington all scoring four; leaving significant room for improvement.

Whether Eze is deemed to be ready for the Championship remains to be seen, but Ollie will certainly be keen to cast his eye on how the young talent has developed in Wycombe.

Speaking about the youngster, Ian Holloway said: "He’s going to be back in my squad, so what I’ve got to do is clear a few situations so I can add him to that group as well.

"I’m not letting him go back there, he’s been outstanding, particularly with the way we played today with two number tens because that is something that would affect us, so I’ve got to plan that.

"Where I want to go, eventually, with the talent that we’ve got is very exciting."