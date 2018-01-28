The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway has hinted at making changes to face Barnsley after a poor display against Bristol City.

The QPR manager criticised his players for their performance during their 2-0 defeat at Ashton Gate, and Holloway says he expects those who didn’t feature to be banging on his door on Monday morning.

He said: “I might have to change some of the ones who played today, because that isn’t good enough.

“All of the ones who didn’t play today should be hitting my door down on Monday saying ‘I need a game, I want to play’, and it won’t be hard to beat that will it? I’ve never seen my players give the ball away half as much.”

