Ian Holloway says that QPR's last two results have summed up their season of mixed fortunes.

The Hoops were beaten by 10-man Bristol City before securing a 1-0 over Barnsley having had a man sent off, and Ollie says that anything is possible in this league.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "Sometimes the result is all that matters and that was the case last weekend.

“I actually said to the lads at half-time that they were probably trying to win too much – it sounds weird, but I actually thought we were getting too many people forward and in the wrong areas.

“In the second half, I thought we did better and reaped the benefits of that.

“Ryan showed his eagerness to get around and put his foot in, and got himself sent off. That was a test and we came through it.

"Having lost to ten men against Bristol City we go and win with ten men. If anything sums up our topsy-turvy season, it was probably that.”

