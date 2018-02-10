Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway says he must take the blame for QPR’s poor first half in their 2-1 defeat to Wolves this afternoon.

The Hoops were played off the park during the first 45 minutes, but the introduction of Matt Smith and a tactical reshuffle almost brought on a spectacular second half-comeback for his side.

Speaking about his decision to bring on Smith, he said: “You could argue I should have started him so I have to take a long hard look at myself.

“Matt’s abilities aren’t chasing the ball around. When they pass it as nicely as they do it’s very difficult.

“I wanted to stop Conor Coady having it because he starts a lot of their attacks, I wanted to stop Neves getting it but unfortunately the way they do it with their 3-4-3 is very good and caused us all-sorts of problems.

“All I want is my lads to make an impact when they come off the bench and they did. I want to them to take the decisions I make with a degree of professionalism so I’m delighted with that.

“I’m going to try and win every game I can. I’m gutted and I’ll have a good look at myself for the team I started with.”

