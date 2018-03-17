Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has lifted the lid on what was said at the interval in QPR's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Hoops came back from 2-0 down to secure a point at the home of the promotion-contenders, despite being second best for much of the first period.

But a tactical reshuffle and a change of mentality saw a much-improved second half display by Ollie's team.



Explaining after the game, Holloway said: "We needed half-time because I needed to have a bit of a rant at them to try and explain that we need to get closer to people and explain when we need to go to work.

"Just because we said you can have it in that area and then they pass it there was a malaise and by the time you get there they've already passed round you and that's exactly what the want.

"So when they lost it they pressed us within six seconds and we couldn't keep it and gave it away, and when they get it they can roll it around everywhere, so I was fuming because that's not what I told them beforehand.

"I took a risk with Ebere (Eze) and Matt Smith because they're not the best closers in the world. I happily left them on, had a right go at half time, get after people and luckily for me my subs helped because I had three runners who could come on and cause all-sorts of havoc.

"We got around them, we got about them and we deserved what we got and we didn't deserve to be 2-0 down at that time, in my opinion.

"We had a lot of breakaway chances, we didn't take them so I'll be looking at that because we should have been more clinical."

