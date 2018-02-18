Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has praised Matt Smith and revealed a specialised training plan to improve the fitness of the front man.

Smith was the star man as QPR recorded a 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Loftus Road yesterday, and Holloway said it's pleasing to see the striker reaping the benefits of his hard work.

He said: "I’m delighted with Matt because I’m working him.

"We’re bringing him in earlier than anybody else because we found something for him that we believe can make him a lot fitter than he’s been before.

"He doesn’t even need to do it now because he’s got down to where I want him to be but he’s continuing to do it because he feels the benefit of it.

!I’ve got to look at myself; we lost to Middlesbrough and let a set piece in, would he have headed that out? Should I have selected him then?

"I’ve tried some different balances up front, and now that Smythy is back you can see why I gave him a chance the other week, but it’s not about anybody else, it’s about what they’re all doing."

