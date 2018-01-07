The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway says QPR missed key man Massimo Luongo in their 1-0 defeat against MK Dons.

The Australian International was rested for the FA Cup clash after being a virtual ever-present for both club and country, leading to a relentless few months of travel and matches.

Speaking after the defeat, Holloway said: “I played almost an identical team and wanted almost an identical performance, but did I get that? No.

“Maybe Mass (Luongo) is really important to us, maybe; if you didn’t already know that. I know he is because he’s been absolutely outstanding this season.

“Did I want to not pick him and lose the game? Not at all. I wanted the same intensity and I believe in Ilias (Chair) and how he's been doing it but that whole midfield didn’t work anywhere near as good as it has done.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .