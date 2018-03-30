Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR fell to a 1-0 defeat against the newly-buoyed Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The Hoops dominated against Paul Clement's side and it's safe to say Ian Holloway didn't think it was a fair result in his post-match press conference.

(Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Full transcript

Did you deserve more?

"You get what you deserve in life, if you keep going.

"I thought some of the performance was excellent, but you don't win games if you don't take chances and finish things off, and that's probably the absolute classic of it today.

"Who was the home team, who was the away team? This time last year when I came here it was like the alamo the other way around and we managed to win 1-0, whereas today the chances we created, we should have not lost that game.

"We should at least have a point, but unfortunately we have (lost the game) and that's the way it goes."

What did you say to the players?

"It's about believing in yourselves and getting on a run. It's very difficult in this division but we've got a very young group and I'm delighted with them.

"The senior lads, as I've said, are making the group and I've got to make some really tough decisions, and I'm going to have to do it - some of them I've already done and we'll make some announcements on that because we have to try and move forward as a club, and I'm paid to do that.

QPR 'set to offload senior trio' as summer transfer plans begin to take shape player ratings reaction

"I feel we've moved forward massively when you look at that performance. I know it's only Clem's (Paul Clement) first game but where they were last year, where we were and what we're doing and how much we're spending, I'm delighted.

"I want them to grow, I want them to believe, I want them to move the ball, I want them to create chances and I want them to take chances at the right time, and in the Championship that's vital.

"At Aston Villa we probably didn't play as well as that but we scored two from our first three attacks, and the chances that fell to us were straight after they (Reading) scored, we could have scored straight after that, and before you know it they've got a bit of buoyancy going on but they're hanging on for grim death at the end.

"To top it off, we miss a penalty. I've had some words to say about that because I've got a defender who's shouting about taking a penalty more than the forwards on the pitch. I pay them to score goals, I pay defenders to defend so I'd like it the other way around really.

"Stop being so nice and grab that ball, 'I'm taking it', bang, it's in the net.

"We should be talking about what a great performance, but instead we got no points, but such is life."

What did you make of the referee's performance?

"What I'd like to say is that referees should have the power, that if someone's injured on the pitch, they should determine whether it's fake or whether it isn't, and blow the whistle.

"That isn't our fault that we ended up getting a penalty. The crowd were going mad, but give the referee the chance to make that decision.

"What they're saying to us is that they can't because he might be cheating, well surely if you're going to officiate the game you're going to dominate that and see if someone's hurt.

"You don't want someone hurt; QPR don't want their players hurt so if he's laid on the pitch the referee should take control of it; and the fourth official, and the linesmen, what are they there for otherwise?

"If someone's telling them they can't do that, whether it's FIFA or UEFA, I think it's wrong. I don't want to see anyone get hurt on the pitch.

"I can't scream at my lads to kick it out like I was trying to, that shouldn't be my job to look after the welfare of their players, should it?

"Anybody who thinks that I'm wrong, I'm sorry, but I was telling my boys to kick it out, because it should be the referees job, in my opinion.

"Why isn't it? Why can't the fourth official say 'actually, I think he might be hurt there', and why don't people if they aren't hurt, get up.

"If you're going to stay down that long you've got to be carried off on a stretcher haven't you?

"That would make the game a lot easier because the game should never be abused in any way, shape or form; by an away team who are getting booed by the crowd, I think that's the referees responsibility to look after the players on the pitch.

"It can't be my responsibility, it can't be my responsibility and it can't be my player who's got the ball's responsibility because he might not see it.

"Someone in authority should make a decision.

"I'd hate to see a riot one day; and it might come after the most important goal to get someone to the Premier League when someone's down at the other end, when the referee saw it and the fellow is really badly injured.

"Surely it ain't about winning that much, is it? It's sport. You want to win, you try your best; if you don't you dust yourself down and go again. That's what it should be so take responsibility.

"I thought he had an awful game. Not just for my team, but for both teams; I thought he was awful."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.