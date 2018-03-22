Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has dropped a major hint into the future of the number of QPR stars, saying he has 'the power' in deciding their fate.

The Hoops have a number of first team stars out of contract this summer, a list which includes the likes of Nedum Onuoha, Jack Robinson, James Perch, Jamie Mackie and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

While the club are under pressure to cut their cloth according to comply with FFP, Holloway will be determined to build his squad in a way to move to club up the table next season.

Addressing his players' futures at the club, Holloway said: "Everybody’s out of contract and the good thing is I get the power when everybody’s out of contract.

“If nobody’s out of contract then this lot (the players) can kill me. They can kill the manager. Again. It happens everywhere. Everybody’s killing the manager.

“The power is in the wrong place in football these days, so what you have to do is get the power under your control for as long a period as you can and then the club might end up moving in the right direction.

“They’re having to earn the right to get a contract here which is exactly as it should be.

“They should be trying their heart out to play and do what I say, and then hopefully get offered a new deal from us.”

While a number of QPR's out of contract stars are not deemed first team regulars, the likes of Nedum Onuoha and Jack Robinson are key men for the Hoops, and Ollie admits that he may not be able to keep all of his senior pros.

He said: "I’ve got some really good senior pros here and I probably won’t be able to keep all of them, because the young lads are coming through so I’ve got to try to make spaces for them.

“The contracts, they have to earn them. And I think they’re trying to. The higher up the table we get, the better we are so the more likely it is I might keep them.”

