Ian Holloway hailed the attitude of his QPR squad in a bizarre rant about dropping first team players.

Luke Freeman has been a key man for the Hoops this season, but was named on the bench against Aston Villa as a precaution to stop him picking up his 10th booking of the season.

(Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

He was replaced by Ryan Manning who put in an outstanding display in the 3-1 win, giving Ollie a number of tough decisions to make ahead of the west London derby with Fulham.

Asked whether it'll be a tough decision to select 11 players to start against Fulham, Holloway said: "I can drop whoever I like, when I like and they've just got to do their job.

"Their job is to do what I tell them, and stop moaning, that's the new QPR. They will do as Luke did the other day; they won't sulk, won't moan and when I put him on he scored.

"That was self-preservation because if he got booked it would have been a two-match ban, and those two matches would have gone over three weeks. Luke loses his temper sometimes; sometimes he's quite nasty so it wasn't that I didn't trust him, I tried to do what was right for the club.

"Luckily, I gave him a rest and Ryan, who's been chomping at the bit came in and scored, and that's what you want as a manager. You want choices which are good ones, but you want them to accept it the right way.

"The simple thing is, hang on, I'm doing my job, so you shut up and do yours!

"In your contract does it say you're going to play every week, or have you got to earn that right? If you're not picked and you're sat on the bench, your job is to make a difference, isn't it? So just do your job.

"It's simple isn't it, and at last I can do that here; because when I first started saying things like that, people would sulk and try and get me the sack by not trying too hard, well they don't do that do they? Thank god.

"I'm delighted for them. I haven't got a player here who doesn't want to win; I haven't got a player here who doesn't want to play and I haven't got a player here who is happy not being picked, but I'm telling you they're working as a group and I'll try and keep this going.

"It's very safe, it's very simple; that's your job and there you go. Try and do it better than the player you're playing against and if you can we might win, so well done Ryan."

