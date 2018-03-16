Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway says he's hoping to 'spoil the party' as he formulates a plan to stop high-flying Fulham.

The Cottagers are on a run of 15 games without a defeat, and while Holloway has praised the work being done by Slavisa Jokanovic, he insists that he's not going to Craven Cottage as an admirer.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: "The lads played really well (against Aston Villa), I've thoroughly enjoyed the last few performances after a terrible game against Nottingham Forest.

"They've shown tremendous character and worked incredibly hard, changed shape and it's worked for us; but all of that goes out the window against Fulham.

"The way they pass the ball, they way they move it; they're a fantastic team.

"I think their manager is excellent, but it's a local derby and we want to beat them.

"Everything is against us but I've got a bit of a plan, whether it'll work or not, I'll have to wait and see because they're probably the best passing team in that division.

"They way they pass it through that midfield of (Stefan) Johansen and (Tom) Cairney and (Kevin) McDonald is difficult to get off.

"With (Ryan) Sessegnon in there with 14 goals, they're playing him up front, not as a full-back and I think Mitrovic has made a big difference to them because they can also go to him and it'll stick.

"Well done to their manager, but we're going to go and try to disrupt what they do, like we did to Villa the other day, so let's see if we can spoil the party."

