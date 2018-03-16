Happy Friday, QPR fans!

We're at Harlington for Ian Holloway's pre-match press conference ahead of the Hoops visit to Craven Cottage.

Ollie is expected to be in a buoyant mood after Tuesday night's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, and a lot of the questioning will be based around whether the Rs can pull off another upset.

Fulham are the in-form team in the Championship as they are currently on a 15-match unbeaten run; the perfect scalp for QPR to try and cease as they look to move themselves up the table.

We'll have all regular updates of what Ollie had to say, as well as featured articles throughout the day on the best lines from the pre-match presser.

We get underway at 9am so keep your browser open and we'll do the rest.

