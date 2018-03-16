Happy Friday, QPR fans!
We're at Harlington for Ian Holloway's pre-match press conference ahead of the Hoops visit to Craven Cottage.
Ollie is expected to be in a buoyant mood after Tuesday night's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, and a lot of the questioning will be based around whether the Rs can pull off another upset.
Fulham are the in-form team in the Championship as they are currently on a 15-match unbeaten run; the perfect scalp for QPR to try and cease as they look to move themselves up the table.
World Cup under threat?
“Football has to win overall; it’s about sport and football is a wonderful one, and we need it.
“We got there, so I’d rather go. I’m forever the optimist so I think we can go and win it, so come on boys!”
How to be a good manager
“You need patient owners!
“You need to try and run it as a business; you can’t overspend or underspend; you have to work to get what you want so I want QPR to teach these young pros to set the club up for a long time.”
Slavisa Jokanovic
“I think their manager is fantastic. What he did at a previous club was overlooked and I think Fulham are lucky to have him.
“He deserves to have this run because they way they play is very, very good.
“But it’s not all about Fulham, it’s about us going and beating them, and I hope we can do ourselves proud by showing how good we can be.
“I’m not sure if we can do it as regularly as they have, but I’m sure my players can go there and put in a good performance, so we have a chance.”
Does he have a big future?
“He has the ability to shine, and I want to make him shine.
“If you shine early, people will take a chance on you. He’s got the potential to be a good player, whether he does it is up to him.”
Ebere Eze
“It’s a policy we’re trying to get to with loaning our lads out.
“There’s a big difference between under-23 and League Two standard.
“Wycombe wanted him to go back out on loan but I wanted to show him that I believe in him and that my staff my believe in him.
“When he gets that belief in himself, he’s going to be some player.”
Confident?
“The group are working their socks off. The senior ones are leading them and I’m quite excited going into this game.
“Our fans are doing some special things around the game which is fantastic, so what more can I ask?
“Let’s go and give our fans something to shout about.”
QPR's qualities
“We haven’t got a 14, 15 or 16 goal striker; but all I can say is the other night we had four attacks and scored two which builds confidence.
“We have a lot to do, but it’s about belief.
“We have a young group and I’m proud that we’ve got a young group, and you can’t rely on a 19-year-old to carry you.”
Injuries?
“We’ve got some decisions to make on Smythy and Robinson.
“They all say that they’re fit but I’ve got to decide whether they or not; little Smythy said he was fit the other night but he wasn’t.”
Fulham?
“We’ve shown great character and great shape which has worked for us.
“I’ve got a bit of a plan for Fulham, but we’ll see if it works because they’re probably the best passing team in the Division.
“We’re going to try and disrupt what they do.”