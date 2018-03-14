Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has admitted that he's scared of losing his young talent in the summer.

The Hoops have offered an excellent platform for young stars such as Ebere Eze, Paul Smyth, Darnell Furlong and Ryan Manning to work their way into the first team, and while they're doing well, Holloway admits that the events of last summer have left him feeling wary.

He said: "I love talent and I try and surround myself with really talented people and rub off on them with hard work, because that’s all I was.

"I’m so excited about this young crop of lads, but I was excited about one last summer; we gave him 12 minutes and we lost him in the summer, he went to Everton.

"He only had 12 minutes in our first team; it makes me sick really. Let the kids go and play and produce.

"Hopefully we can showcase this and that’s the way to go. I believe In young lads with the right experience, and I’m thoroughly enjoying it."

Asked if he fears losing more players, Holloway admitted: "I might lose them all.

"Little Smythy (Paul Smyth) was electric the other day, but the more you lose the more they’ll want to come to you because you’ll play them, but that’s football.

"You want to relate to them on the pitch. That’s the danger of football; we’re all losing that. We need to relate to the people on the pitch and the people on the pitch need to relate to the people in the stands, and that’s when football is at it’s best.

"This crowd right now is at it’s best. They didn’t moan that much tonight because they beat Wolves the other day, but they’re ready to roar.

"It’s about earning that right, because every young fellow I get has got to earn the right to play, and has to wear his heart on his sleeve and has to wear that shirt as if he’s a supporter of your team, and not just a mercenary flying around the place.

"I can say my boys did that; the Villa boys did it too but my boys did it better on the night and that makes me proud to say that."

