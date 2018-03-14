Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR defied the odds to pick up a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in what will go down as one of the best team performances of the campaign.

Goals from Ryan Manning, Jake Bidwell and Luke Freeman saw the Hoops to victory, and Ian Holloway was naturally delighted as he faced the press post-match.

Here is a full transcript of Olie's press conference after the victory at Villa Park.

Ollie, was it was a night when everything fell into place?

"That’s an understatement, isn’t it?

(Image: GetWestLondon)

"To be 3-0 up against Villa after watching what they did to their close rivals the other day; am I shocked? A little bit because we had four attacks in the first half and scored two whereas we’ve needed 24 shots and only hit the target four, well you wouldn’t believe that with the team tonight.

"We were clinical and bright and the lads who were put in did their job and played well.

"It was a coupon-buster as our lads have just said in there, but for me I’ve got a lot of belief in them and we showed a massive bit of character after losing to Nottingham Forest the other week; I think that’s seven out of nine we’ve got now.

"The five we let in at home were the worst five I’ve seen in a long time, but tonight was about character.

"We talked about it, we changed system and the lads have been magnificent.

"My back lads have been absolutely awesome, and it’s hard to stop them down the outsides but that’s why I had Ryan Manning and Pav (Wszolek) to double up on them and everything I thought about, worked, so it’s quite nice and very unusual when it happens."

Did you think you might catch them cold after Saturday?

"No. They caught us cold the other week. They said the game was likely to be on and our coach broke down and had an eight-hour wait on the side of the motorway so you could call it payback.

"When we arrived here there was 5inches of snow a week ago, it’s weird, but at that time we’d just been beaten by five so there you go, but you’ve still got to do what you’ve got to do.

"Whether their performance against Wolves the other day (affected things), I don’t know but my team were excellent and that’s all I can say.

"Whether you lot expected that or not, there was a good crowd here, and to come and play like that; Ebere Eze is 19, for him to produce that kind of performance, how proud am I?

"I’m sure Steve will get his team up, I think the spirit that they’ve got is excellent. You can read about it and you can see it; you don’t do that to Wolves without being a really good team.

"I’m sure he’ll be upset with their performance but I think he’ll give us credit for what we did and how we did it.

"Every one of my men were immense today."

Eze caused a lot of problems, didn’t he?

"Totally, he’s got wonderful ability.

"He’s what every QPR fan cries out for. He’s got that Stan Bowles-type jinky-do and it’s wonderful to see, and it’s wonderful isn’t it? But we’ve got to teach him how to win sometimes.

"He floats and he’s very easy on the eye, which is strange because that’s his name as well!

"But you had two like that because you have (Jack) Grealish who on his day is unplayable so we had to do our job and we did it really well.

"When he floated into space we managed to get there; Ryan Manning was excellent, Pav (Wszolek) was excellent; but what can I say, for me it starts at the back.

"I didn’t feel like we were going to let five in, but I’m gutted we didn’t get a clean sheet; that’s what I’m annoyed at but such is life – I’m going to take it on the chin, the lads have worked really hard and it’s wonderful for the senior pros to accept the young kids that we’ve got and teach them how to be a pro, because that’s what they’re doing.

"They’re talking at them, they’re shouting at them and they’re encouraging them in the right way and that’s not easy, so well done to them.

"Good luck to Villa. I think you’ve got a hell of a run-in; I wish we were where you are but we’re not good enough to be where you are, but well done to Steve because the atmosphere around here is dangerous again, because everyone is united and that’s a big, big challenge, and I wish you all the best for the run-in."

Do victories over the top sides despite big changes at QPR fill you with confidence?

"It does, you know me I love talent and I try and surround myself with really talented people and rub off on them with hard work, because that’s all I was.

"I’m so excited about this young crop of lads. I was excited about one last summer; we gave him 12 minutes and we lost him in the summer, he went to Everton.

"He only had 12 minutes in our first team; it makes me sick really. Let the kids go and play and produce.

"Hopefully we can showcase this and that’s the way to go. I believe In young lads with the right experience, and I’m thoroughly enjoying it."

So you could lose a lot more?

"I might lose them all.

"Little Smythy (Paul Smyth) was electric the other day, but the more you lose the more they’ll want to come to you because you’ll play them, but that’s football.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

"You want to relate to them on the pitch. That’s the danger of football; we’re all losing that. We need to relate to the people on the pitch and the people on the pitch need to relate to the people in the stands, and that’s when football is at it’s best.

"This crowd right now is at it’s best. They didn’t moan that much tonight because they beat Wolves the other day, but they’re ready to roar.

"It’s about earning that right, because every young fellow I get has got to earn the right to play, and has to wear his heart on his sleeve and has to wear that shirt as if he’s a supporter of your team, and not just a mercenary flying around the place.

"I can say my boys did that; the Villa boys did it too but my boys did it better on the night and that makes me proud to say that.

"Good luck to whoever you’ve got next, we’ve got Fulham away, so good luck with that one!

"They’ll have the ball and we’re going to be chasing it, and I’ve got some problems because whoever I pick tonight, they’ll be looking at me if I don’t pick them again, and that’s what you want as a manager."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.