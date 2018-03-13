Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has hailed his team after they secured a 'coupon-buster' of a victory against promotion-contenders Aston Villa.

The Hoops ran out with a 3-1 victory over Steve Bruce's side after a near-perfect first half which saw them go 2-0 up in front of the Holte End.

Speaking after the game, Holloway said: "To be 3-0 up against Villa after watching what they did to their close rivals the other day; am I shocked? A little bit because we had four attacks in the first half and scored two whereas we’ve needed 24 shots and only hit the target four, well you wouldn’t believe that with the team tonight.

"We were clinical and bright and the lads who were put in did their job and played well.

"It was a coupon-buster as our lads have just said in there, but for me I’ve got a lot of belief in them and we showed a massive bit of character after losing to Nottingham Forest the other week; I think that’s seven out of nine we’ve got now.

"The five we let in at home were the worst five I’ve seen in a long time, but tonight was about character.

"We talked about it, we changed system and the lads have been magnificent."

