Ian Holloway has hinted that he's set to keep the faith with a four-man defence, despite facing the prospect of being without defender Jack Robinson.

The 24-year-old came off at half-time in QPR's 1-0 victory over Sunderland after suffering a nasty dead leg, and it's thought that he'll undergo a late fitness test ahead of tonight's trip to Aston Villa.

But speaking to the QPR official website, Ollie said that he's confident that whoever deputises will be able to do a good job.

He said: "We have played with a back four and I have been delighted with how the lads have handled the change.

“Nedum, Lynchy, Robbo have been superb, Darnell has been excellent and Jake has looked like he has always been there.

“But everyone is playing their part for us right now which is great but it also makes it difficult for me when it comes to picking the team.

“It is going to be a tough test for us. Villa Park is a difficult place to go when they are singing. The pitch is huge but I like the way we are trying to pass it, and I think we will have a bit of confidence about us.”

QPR could also be without Paul Smyth after he suffered a toe injury on Saturday, while the game will come too soon for Jamie Mackie and Idrissa Sylla who featured for the under-23s in their 1-1 draw with Millwall yesterday afternoon.

