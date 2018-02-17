Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has said that striker Idrissa Sylla is recovering well from a torn calf injury.

The forward hasn't played for QPR since the defeat to Millwall at the end of December, and Ollie says his absence has been a big blow.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

He said: "He’s coming on well, he really is.

"He was coming back but he tore it (his calf) again, and it blew up so he’s been out on the grass and developing again.

"We’ve lost Wheeler, we’ve lost Mackie and we’ve lost Sylla, and they’re all big players for us, but he’s getting better."

James Perch and Jordan Cousins were also left out for today's game, and Holloway provided an update on both players.

He said: "Perch has struggled to get over the two injuries.

"He had two injuries last week and Cousins has had a bad week in that he was feeling something again so we sent him for a scan and there was nothing there, then he was ill on Thursday so I decided not to have those two in and move on with what I had available today."

Asked whether they'll be available for Tuesday's trip to Sheffield United, Holloway said: "We’ll have a look at that.

They’ll be in tomorrow and we’ll see where they are. Hopefully they’ll feel a little bit better after a decent performance and a decent result."

