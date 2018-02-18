Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has hailed the efforts of Joel Lynch saying he epitomises the club's approach to improvement.

The defender looked to have fallen down the pecking order due to his fitness issues, but forced his way back into Holloway's starting XI in January.

Speaking after QPR's victory over Bolton, Holloway said: "We’re trying to change the way we approach things.

"We are bringing things in and it’s important that everyone understands that there are certain standards that I’ve got to live to and Les wants to live to, so we’re imposing that on the team.

"All we want him to do is respond and I’m delighted with the response.

"Joel Lynch has got a massive thumbs up from me. I’ve always got people fitter than they’ve ever dreamed of being, and they usually play better when they’re fitter because they don’t get tired as easily."

He added: "It’s all about trying to bring things in that help and I believe we’re doing that.

"I think you saw today how professional my senior ones are to help my younger ones, because that was a very young bench, but I’m delighted with the standard that the club is ready to try and embrace.

"It’s a long process, hopefully I’ll be here for a long time but I’ve got to earn that right."

We were all screaming and shouting at the referee today, they were and we were. It’s not easy being a referee, I’m glad I’m not. I tried in training the other week and I was absolutely useless. You’ve got to run with whatever they do.

