Ian Holloway believes Paul Smyth's performances in recent weeks have epitomised what the QPR fans what to see from their players as they take on Sunderland this weekend.

The Northern Irishman has been in great form for the Rs, putting in a man of the match performance for the side during the 1-1 draw with Derby County at Loftus Road on Tuesday night.

QPR take on relegation-threatened Sunderland on Saturday, hoping to get more points on board to consolidate a mid-table finish for the club this season, and manager Holloway believes Smyth's recent performances mean he is one of the first names on the teamsheet, while Ebere Eze and Darnell Furlong are also pushing for starts.

He told QPR's official website: "The fans understand what we are trying to do and I thought little Smythy epitomised what they want to see - the way he runs, the way he doesn’t give up. He isn’t the only one but I have to say he has made himself almost a permanent fixture if he keeps doing that.

“Ebere is giving me a major issue too. And I thought Darnell was absolutely magnificent, that was his best game for us.

“I am very, very proud of these lads.

“The fans were brilliant too, absolutely outstanding. I want to say thank you for that. We were playing well and we were the better team but you stuck by us when we went behind and helped us to get something from the game.

“We have got a tough one now against Sunderland but it would have been even tougher if we had lost on Tuesday night and not played as well as we did.”

Alex Baptiste looks set to be fit for the game against the Black Cats on Saturday having missed the draw against Derby with an illness, while Jamie Mackie, Idrissa Sylla, Grant Hall and David Wheeler all miss out.

