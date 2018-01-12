Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The clash between Burton Albion and QPR is geared up to be a typical Championship scrap; the only issue is that this is exactly the kind of game that would see the Hoops outfought.

Nigel Clough's side came away from the reverse fixture at Loftus Road with a credible 0-0 draw in a match which certainly won't live long in the memory, and unfortunately the evidence suggests we could be in for a similar occurrence on Saturday.

Burton and QPR are two of the lowest scoring teams in the Championship, having scored 20 and 28 goals respectively, and based on the makeup of both sides, a stalemate is not completely out of the question.

While neither side is particularly strong defensively, both teams set up in a similar style, giving the opposition little time on the ball, setting the game up to be a good old-fashioned scrap.

But what could Holloway do to take the game to the Brewers?

The answer is firmly embedded in the club's younger squad members.

While Ian Holloway's 5-3-2 system has been functional this season, it has been far from exciting to watch with the Hoops showcasing very little in terms of flair.

The rigid nature of the midfield and attack has made the team's attacking play painfully easy to defend against, with opposition teams being able to predict that the most common pattern of play is for Luke Freeman to pump the ball into towards Matt Smith in the box.

This is something that needs to change.

What we have seen in recent weeks is the emergence of three contenders to provide a more attacking threat.

Bright Osayi-Samuel showed strength and energy in his appearances over the Christmas period, while Aramide Oteh has looked lively for the senior team, while also proving himself as a complete attacker in the under-23s.

Both deserve a run of games in the first team.

Ebere Eze returned to the QPR fold against MK Dons last week, and while the team failed to find a way back into the game, the former Wycombe Wanderers loanee looked comfortable on the ball and showcased his strength and ability to move at pace in the attacking third, something which QPR have been painfully short of; particularly in recent months.

My recommendation would be to include all three players to freshen up the attack.

The QPR defence all-but picks itself, but with Ian Holloway indicating his preference to play with two number 10s, the introduction of these youngsters into the starting XI could be the perfect solution to open the game up at the Pirelli Stadium and ensure the Hoops can play on their own terms.

My QPR XI to face Burton (4-5-1): Smithies, Wszolek, Onuoha, Robinson, Bidwell, Luongo, Scowen, Freeman, Eze, Osayi-Samuel, Oteh.

But who would you select to take on the Brewers? Have your say using our team selector tool!

