Ian Holloway says that QPR are 'on the right track' as they prepare to host struggling Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

The Hoops sit eight points clear of the drop zone after last week's 3-1 defeat to runaway leaders Wolves, but Ollie insists confidence will alway be high when playing in front of their own fans at Loftus Road.

Speaking to the club's website, Holloway said: "We’ve got to reset ourselves now,” he said.

“We’ve got a very-tough month coming up when you look at the games, but it promises to be a thoroughly enjoyable one.

“We’re not worried about taking anybody on – even a Wolves team who were 11 points clear at the top of the Championship when we faced them, as everyone saw last weekend.

“We proved that we could score against them, and we should have scored more goals. Unfortunately, the goals we let in were really poor, from my point of view. I was very disappointed with that.

“But in the second half, we let go of ourselves and let go of the inhibitions. We played how we should have done from the start. I made changes and we went for Wolves.

“There isn’t anything that suggests to me that we aren’t on the right track to being more consistent.

“We know we are going to have to earn the right to do well against Bolton. They are a big, strong and competitive team who are very combative.

“So we’ve got to go to work once again at our own ground, and get another result like the ones we’ve been getting here.”

