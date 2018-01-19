Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has hailed the impact of the club’s young stars into the first team, but insists it’s essential to get the balance right.

The Hoops have looked rejuvenated since the festive period, with the team losing just one of their last six games in the Championship, and the manager has praised those who have come into squad.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “It’s nice to have some of the younger lads coming in and scoring.

"If they do well I’ll keep them in and around the squad because it’s important that we get the right balance.

“Conor was excellent last weekend. I don’t think he’s played better for QPR than he did last Saturday. I thought he was absolutely brilliant.

“The balance of him and Rem (Oteh) really did work. Matt Smith did well when he came on, too.

“It’s about sharing out the responsibility.”

Despite a well-deserved victory over Burton Albion last week, the Hoops face a difficult test against Middlesbrough this weekend, and despite the addition of a new manager, Holloway is confident that his side can get a result.

He said: “It’ll be a tough ask against a side with a good manager in Tony Pulis.

“He’s just picked up a new team and his methods are proven. His teams are always difficult to break down and score against.

“However, take our FA Cup defeat out of it, we’re on a good run of form – probably our best in the league for quite a while – following three wins, two draws and one defeat over the Christmas and New Year period.”

