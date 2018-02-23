The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway is hoping that home comforts will guide his QPR team to victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Hoops fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat away at Sheffield United midweek, and while still disappointed about the result, Ollie says he's hoping that the crowd at Loftus Road can help the team stick to their gameplan.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "It’s a big game.

“We’ve delivered in these games this season so far this season, but we can’t rest on our laurels – we’ve got to keep doing it.

“When you’re struggling on the road to get the results your performances deserve; it puts even more pressure on these games.

“I’m still bitterly disappointed with (the defeat to Sheffield United) Tuesday night. Those fans who made the journey to Bramall Lane would’ve acknowledged that it was one of our better away performances.

Jack Robinson remains a doubt for QPR's clash with Nottingham Forest

“Did we deserve more? Yes. Did we get it? No.

“That’s the Championship for you, but the encouraging thing for me is that we’re producing good performances and I’m confident the victories will come on our travels.”

He added: “At home, we’ve been really good this season. Our record is very good.

“The crowd have been great for us. Even at 0-0 in games when we’re sometimes not able to break our opponents down, they’re sticking with the team.

“We don’t get affected at home. We stick to the game plan and more often than not we’ve done the business.

“The bigger the game is, more than often we’ve coped.”

