Ian Holloway is targeting a positive end to the season, as he looks to avoid making this an 'average' season for QPR.

The Hoops have stuttered in recent weeks, and after having a 10 days to dwell on the 5-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest, Holloway says he's hoping to put in a much-improved display against Derby County.

Speaking to www.qpr.co.uk , he said: “We had our own storm here against Forest, so we can’t wait for this game.

“We want to make this a good season – not an average season.

“We need to get back on the boil.

“We had a few not anywhere near their best last weekend, but we know that when we are at our best, we're a good side and our results have proved that at home this season.

“That's the motivation for these players.”

