Ian Holloway is hoping QPR can break Brentford's rhythm at Griffin Park on Saturday as the Rs aim to get a win over their west London rivals.

This is the third time the two have faced one another this season, with the Bees winning 4-1 at Loftus Road in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, while two last minute goals saw QPR come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in the league tie.

Brentford come into the game on the back of a last minute equaliser against Fulham, which saw them extend their unbeaten run to six games, and Holloway is hoping that his side can earn the right to get a positive result at Griffin Park.

He told QPR's official website: "It’d be especially nice to win the game – but we’re going to have to earn the right.

“Brentford are a good footballing team and they have been for a few years now.

“They have an identity that they keep sticking to. And whenever they lose their best players, they find other ones. Fair play to them.

“But we’re going to go there and see if we can get about them, see if we can break their rhythm. We don’t want to give them any time on the ball.

“Yes, it’ll be a challenge. I watched them play well against Fulham last weekend. But so did we recently.

“It would be nice to come out on the right side of a result against them. But, as I said, we’re going to have to earn that right.”

